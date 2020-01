NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say a man arrested Wednesday is responsible for another man’s 2019 shooting death at a Hermitage motel.

Investigators said 24-year-old Brandon Lee Jenkins was arrested in LaVergne on a charge of first-degree murder for the June 30, 2019 shooting death of 20-year-old Anthony Goodall at the Super 8 Motel on Princeton Place.

Officers say the shooting happened during an apparent drug-related robbery.