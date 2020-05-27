Man arrested following Scott County 2019 murder

Last week, the Scott County Grandy Jury returned indictments charging Harold David Griffith with one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Theft over $1,000. Today, Griffith was arrested and booked into the Scott County Jail on a $250,000 bond. Photo: TBI

SCOTT COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and Scott County Sheriff’s Office have indicted a man on murder and theft charges.

Officials said the indictment came following a homicide in the 700 block of Gib Griffith Road in Robbins. Marold Dean Griffith was found dead inside a building located on the property. Authorities identified the victim’s son, Harold David Griffith, as the person responsible for the murder.

Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury returned indictment charges for Harold David Griffith, which included one count of second-degree murder and one count of theft over $1,000.

Harold David Griffith was arrested Tuesday. His bond was set at $250,000.