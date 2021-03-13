Man arrested following road rage incident

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Danny Thompson (Source: WKDZ Radio)

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted another person and aimed a gun at them on Fort Campbell Blvd Saturday afternoon.

WKDZ Radio reports that Hopkinsville police responded to a road rage incident where 50-year-old Danny Thompson followed a car to Love’s Travel Stop and assaulted the driver while point a gun at them.

Police found Thompson just down the road and took him into custody.

Thompson has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth degree assault.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories