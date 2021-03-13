Man arrested following road rage incident

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after he reportedly assaulted another person and aimed a gun at them on Fort Campbell Blvd Saturday afternoon.

WKDZ Radio reports that Hopkinsville police responded to a road rage incident where 50-year-old Danny Thompson followed a car to Love’s Travel Stop and assaulted the driver while point a gun at them.

Police found Thompson just down the road and took him into custody.

Thompson has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth degree assault.