Man arrested following fatal Edgehill shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a man with first-degree murder following a September shooting in Edgehill.

Midtown Hills Precinct detectives charged 33-year-old Mario Deshon Murray for the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Tony Terrell Bonds. Bonds was shot in the 1100 block of Horton Avenue.

Murray allegedly shot Bonds in the head during an altercation just after midnight on September 5. He’s also accused of running over Bonds with a car.

Murray was taken into custody at a market off I-24 north of downtown. The Davidson County Grand Jury indicted him this week.