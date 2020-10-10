Man arrested and indicted in Robertson County human trafficking case

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has arrested an Overton County man in a human trafficking case uncovered at a Robertson County hotel.

According to the TBI, 44-year-old Timothy C. Duke is charged with two counts of aggravated statutory rape.

The investigation began in May with a tip to the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline from hotel management. They reported suspicious activity that appeared consistent with mandatory human trafficking training employees had received. Over time, Duke was identified as the suspect at the hotel with a juvenile.

The Robertson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Duke on September 24. Duke was taken into custody Friday by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and booked into Robertson County Jail on $25,000 bond.

To report suspected human trafficking call the Tennessee Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-855-55-TNHTH. Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ItHasToStop.com.