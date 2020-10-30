Man arrested after woman wounded in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with a shooting that wounded a woman in East Nashville Thursday night.

Officers patrolling the area of Fourth and Fatherland streets reported hearing gunshots fired just before 9 p.m. As they responded, the officers said they saw Deandre Marsh running down South Fourth Street with a gun in his hand.

Police said they approached Marsh to detain him and noticed the gun was about two feet away from him under the back of a vehicle. When Marsh was questioned, officers said he claimed he had simply picked up the gun off the ground.

In the area where the gunshots were fired, police reported finding a woman with at least one gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital, where her condition was not known.

Marsh was booked into the Metro jail late Thursday night on a charge of being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $5,000.

A booking photo for Marsh was not immediately released by Metro police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.

