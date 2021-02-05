Man arrested after woman attacked with ‘long metal spike’ while walking in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 70-year-old man carrying a “long metal spike” attacked a woman walking in Madison early Friday morning after she refused his sexual advances, an arrest warrant alleges.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to the area of Gallatin Pike North and Old Hickory Boulevard, where the woman reported the attack.

The warrant states the woman told detectives she was approached by a man carrying a “long metal spike,” who propositioned her for sex. When she explained she was not a sex worker, she said the man grabbed her by the shoulder and “swung a long metal spike in a stabbing motion towards her throat” and said, “I’m sorry I have to do this.”

The woman said she screamed, pushed the man’s arm away and ran into a car driven by her boyfriend. She said she and her boyfriend followed the man, until police arrived.

Officers located the alleged attacker, identified in court documents as Williard Smith, at a gas station on Gallatin Pike North at Old Hickory Boulevard. The metal spike was also found nearby, according to investigators.

Smith, 70, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

A booking photo of Smith was not immediately released by Metro police.