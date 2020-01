GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is behind bars after police say he was the subject of a standoff in Gallatin Saturday.

Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Gwenn Avenue Saturday. They said after a short standoff, William D. Williams was arrested without injuries.

Police say Williams was charged with aggravated assault and kidnapping. He also had several warrants out of Nashville.

No other information was released at this time.