Man arrested after standoff in Church Street parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 25-year-old man was arrested after a brief standoff with police in the parking garage along Church Street in Nashville late Tuesday night.

Metro police said they were patrolling the area around the Gossett Apartments near Interstate 40 and located a vehicle on the sixth floor of the parking garage that matched that of a person with an outstanding warrant.

When the driver, identified by police as Lat Hancock, exited the vehicle, officers said they stopped him and ordered him to place his hands behind his back. They said he ran from police, so a taser was deployed, but was “inaffective,” according to a police report.

As Hancock kept running, police said he tripped and fell, then got back up and took a “fighting stance” toward the officers. Investigators said Hancock was hit with a baton on his arm, but was able to run to his car and shut the door.

The warrant states at least one officer unholstered their gun, took cover and ordered Hancock to exit his vehicle and show his hands. After a brief standoff, he emerged from the vehicle and was taken into custody, according to police.

When officers searched Hancock, they said they found multiple bags of marijuana in his pockets, along with $2,660 in cash.

Hancock, 25, was booked into the Metro jail late Tuesday night on charges of felony drug possession, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

His booking photo was not immediately released by law enforcement.