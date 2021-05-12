Man arrested after shootout in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old Sumner County man has been arrested after a shootout on a residential road in Wilson County over the weekend.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday morning to a report of gunshots fired outside of a home on Mays Chapel Road.

Deputies said a man driving a yellow Chevrolet Camaro, later identified as Caleb Lee Hughes, had pulled into a driveway and fired at the residence next door, where his girlfriend’s relatives lived.

The person inside the home where Hughes was parked heard the gunshots, so he grabbed his gun and fired at Hughes through his bedroom window, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hughes drove off in the direction of Highway 109, leading the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office to inform law enforcement in surrounding counties that he could be headed their way.

Caleb Lee Hughes (Courtesy: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

As Hughes crossed into Sumner County, where he lives, investigators said an automated license plate reader flagged his vehicle.

While Hughes initially sped away from law enforcement, they said he was eventually stopped and taken into custody.

Hughes was booked into the Wilson County jail on two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism. He is expected to appear in court on May 19.