Man arrested after shooting inside Madison hotel room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old man wounded amid gunfire inside a Madison hotel room over the weekend has been arrested.

Online court records show Steven Richardson was booked into the Metro jail Monday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and theft of a firearm.

A warrant states the charges stem from a shooting inside a room at the InTown Suites on Myatt Drive late Saturday night.

Metro police responded to the hotel room around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, where they found two men who had been shot. Both were transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, according to investigators.

A warrant states the two men did not know each other, but were in the same hotel room because of a mutual friend.

Steven Richardson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The police report alleges Richardson appeared “highly intoxicated” and got into an argument with the victim. During the altercation, police said Richardson pulled a gun and shot the victim in the thigh.

There was a struggle over the gun and several more shots were fired, one of which struck Richardson in the left shin, according to a warrant.

Police said the victim was able to wrestle the gun away from the suspect, throw the weapon on the ground and get help.

Richardson remains jailed on a $35,500 bond.