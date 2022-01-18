NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of robbing a convenience store in North Nashville is now in custody.

Metro police previously released images of Edward Batts, 50, and asked for the public’s help in locating him.

Edward Batts (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Officers responded to Star Market on Buchanan Street in North Nashville on September 18, 2021, for a reported robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, the clerk told officers a man came into the store and acted as if he was there to do inventory.

When asked to leave, he went behind the counter with a box, grabbed his back pocket as if he had a gun, and stated, “I’ll kill you if you call the police.”

Surveillance footage later showed he appeared to have a rolled-up notebook in his back pocket.

Batts got away with 40 cartons of cigarettes valued at $2,400, $5,000 in cash, and 25 packs of cigars.

He was booked into the Metro jail Monday night and charged with aggravated robbery, probation violation, and evading arrest. His bond was set at $80,000.