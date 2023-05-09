NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 52-year-old man faces felony charges after police helicopters tracked him inside a stolen vehicle in North Nashville.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 52-year-old Jeffrey Crowe has been charged felony burglary, felony vehicle theft and felony theft of property for his involvement in a reported burglary.

On Monday, May 8, officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Clarksville Pike to respond to reports of a stolen vehicle that was active in the area.

An arrest affidavit states that the vehicle was stolen the night before during a burglary at 2512 Nolensville Pike.

Reports said police helicopters located the stolen vehicle in the 1600 block of Arthur Drive, where the vehicle eventually stopped.

When officers approached the vehicle, they found three individuals inside. An arrest affidavit said Crowe was found in the rear passenger seat with the keys around his neck.

Crowe told officers that he had been with the other two individuals for the past three days, and they were involved in a crash the night before.

An affidavit states Crowe also told officers that an employee who works at the Nolensville Pike location gave them the keys to the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers located $3,000 worth of vehicle scanners and other equipment that was reportedly taken during the burglary on Nolensville Pike.

Crowe remains in Metro Jail on a $60,000 bond.