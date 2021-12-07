Man arrested after Metro police pursuit in stolen vehicle

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of violating the sex offender registration is now in jail after trying to get away from the police.

According to an arrest affidavit, Brandon Avery, 39, was booked into the Metro jail late Monday night.

Metro police spotted a stolen vehicle at the Roadway Inn in South Nashville and noticed it was occupied. Police activated their blue lights behind the car and tried to make contact with the people inside. They said Avery was driving and took off at a high rate of speed.

Officers pursued the vehicle and it stopped after about 15 minutes. Avery was taken into custody.

He’s charged with evading arrest, theft of a vehicle, and sex offender registration violation, which was his third offense. He remains in the Metro jail with a $10,000 bond.