Man arrested after invading Giles County home

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has been arrested in connection to an apparent home invasion in Giles County.

The Giles County Sheriff’s Department says Jesus Ariel Gonzalez broke into the back door of a home in the 100 block of Dawn Drive on Saturday, May 29. He reportedly entered the home with a shirt tied around his head to try and hide his identity.

Once inside, Gonzalez held the family at gunpoint, zip tied their hands and demanded money. One of the family members managed to slip away and call 911, according to investigators.

Authorities charges Gonzalez with six counts of aggravated kidnapping, six counts of aggravated assault, four counts of domestic assault and aggravated burglary.

Officers with the Pulaski Police Department helped sheriff’s deputies arrest Gonzalez and Sheriff Kyle Helton would like to thank all officers involved.