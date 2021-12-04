Man arrested after fleeing crash that caused critical injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash in Clarksville late Friday night.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of 101st Airborne Division Parkway and Peachers Mill Road Friday night.

The crash shut down the intersection Friday and caused critical injuries to some that were involved.

One of the injured was life-flighted to Nashville where they’re now in stable condition, according to Clarksville police.

According to Clarksville police, the driver at fault in the crash is 31-year-old Benjamin Shulte.

Police say immediately after the crash, Shulte fled the scene but was later brought back to the crash site by family members.

Shulte was taken to the Tennova Hospital for injuries he sustained in the crash.

No other information was immediately available. This is an active investigation and pending prosecution.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact FACT Investigator Burton at 931-648-0656.