Man arrested after firing shots on I-65 in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police arrested a man after he fired shots out of his car on I-65 and then tried to flee from police.

30-year-old Trenton Hartman is being charged with felony reckless endangerment after firing shots out of his Nissan Maxima on I-65 early Saturday morning.

According to Metro Police, a detective in an unmarked vehicle heard the shots being fired around 3 a.m. Saturday morning and began to pursue Hartman’s Maxima.

Police say that’s when Hartman accelerated and crashed his car. Metro Police were able to apprehend him near the Overton High School baseball field.