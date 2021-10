MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested after crashing a stolen SUV in Mt. Juliet Sunday evening.

Mt. Juliet Police say its license plate recognition system Guardian Shield alerted officers to a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse, stolen out of Florence, Kentucky on October 3 after it was left running.

Moments ago, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a ‘16 Traverse, stolen from Florence, KY on 10/3 after it was left running. Officers intercepted the car on Golden Bear Gtwy/I-40. An adult male was apprehended after crashing the SUV into a tree line & running into the woods. pic.twitter.com/jINtqcXd3s — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 18, 2021

Officers intercepted the SUV on Golden Bear Gtwy near I-40 and apprehended the driver after he crashed the SUV onto a tree line and ran into the woods.