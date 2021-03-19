Man arrested after breaking into hookah bar, threatening employee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is being charged with aggravated assault along with other charges after breaking into a hookah bar on Nolensville Pike and attempting to harm an employee.

According to police, an employee of the Safari Hookah bar said he was working inside the bar Thursday and heard some noises coming from the kitchen area. The employee went into the kitchen to investigate and saw a man, identified as Jesus Romero, climbing into the kitchen from the ceiling, according to police.

As the employee questioned Romero, Romero grabbed a knife from the kitchen table and charged at the employee. The employee was able to run away and avoid injury and even ending up locking Romero in the restaurant before calling police.

Officers responded to the scene and established a perimeter. SWAT and K-9 officers went inside the bar and found Romero.

Heavy visible damage was found on the ceiling inside the kitchen. The damage is estimated at $1,500.

Romero will be charged with two counts of aggravated assault, theft of property and vandalism once he’s released from the hospital. The injuries that landed him in the hospital were self-inflicted as he used chards of glass to cut himself, police said.