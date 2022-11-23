NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after he allegedly committed three armed robberies within a short period of time.

Montez Tate, 20, is facing charges for the hold-ups on Hillside Drive and Banjo Street.

Police say Tate approached two workers at a construction site on Hillside Drive around 8 a.m. with a gun. One of the workers gave the suspect several hundred dollars in cash.

About 20 minutes later, the gunman approached a woman outside her home on Banjo Street. Police say Tate demanded money at gunpoint, but when she didn’t have any, he then forced his way into her home.

Another family member in the home gave money to the suspect before he fled.

Tate is then said to have approached another woman on Banjo Street and took $25 from her purse at gunpoint.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

After responding to the scene of the robberies, police spotted Tate hiding behind a nearby minivan at one of the scenes. He attempted to flee on foot, dropping a semi-automatic pistol in the process, but he was quickly arrested by officers.

The gun in his possession had been stolen from a Dover Glen Drive home in September.

Victims from all of the robberies positively identified Tate.

He is now facing three counts of aggravated robbery and is being held on a $300,000 bond.