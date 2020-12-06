Man almost hits deputies with car while resisting arrest, wanted in 3 counties

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Rutherford County are searching for a man who nearly struck several deputies with his car while fleeing from them Sunday.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says Steven Ralston, who was found at a home in the 100 block of Rocky Tock Street, almost hit deputies with his Chevrolet Suburban when they approached him. A deputy pursued Ralston to Waldron Road and onto Interstate 24 near Bell Road where the pursuit ended.

However, deputies were not able to apprehend him.

Ralston is a confirmed gang member with the Aryan Brotherhood and has a history of being armed. He has made threats to law enforcement that he will not go back to jail.

He is wanted for:

Felony evading arrest with risk of death or injury of Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies Sunday.

Felony evading arrest with a vehicle and felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon in Williamson County.

Felony aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and misdemeanor theft in Smyrna.

Felony theft of a motorcycle in Maury County.

Following the pursuit, deputies returned to the home on Rocky Tock Street and found Payton Bozeman. Bozeman has since been charged with theft in Rutherford County and aggravated burglary in Bedford County.

A stolen Chevrolet Cavalier was also found on the property.

Anyone who sees Ralston should not approach him and should contact their local police department or the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office immediately. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 615-898-7770.