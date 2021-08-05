Man admits to robbing Madison gas station, police say

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing charges after Metro police said he robbed a convenience store in Madison.

According to an arrest affidavit, William Burney, 27, went into the Tigermarket on Gallatin Pike near Emmitt Avenue last Saturday.

The victim was working the cash register when Burney approached her, put his hand on his right hip several times, and said give me everything in the register, according to Metro police.

Police say he raised his shirt and showed what the victim believed was a gun or a knife.

She handed him about $80 from the register and he took off.

Police said Burney came to the Madison precinct Wednesday for an unrelated issue and admitted to the robbery.

He now has two felony robbery charges to his name. His bond is $150,000.