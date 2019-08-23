Man accused of urinating on stranger at Broadway honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for urinating off the balcony of Honky Tonk Central and onto a stranger below, Metro police say.

Security at the Broadway bar contacted police and said a bar patron waiting in line reported being doused in urine that fell from above. Security detained Brian Jones, identifying him as the culprit.

When Jones was questioned, police said he admitted to urinating from the balcony onto the bar patron, but stated that it was a mistake.

Jones was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges of assault and public intoxication. He was released on a $1,000 bond.

