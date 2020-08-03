Man accused of swinging stick at people in Capitol View for not wearing masks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man tried to hit passersby with a stick in the Capitol View area of Nashville Sunday night while screaming at them for not wearing masks, an arrest warrant alleges.

The paperwork states Metro police responded to Nelson Merry Street and 11th Avenue North for a report of a man threatening people and yelling at them because they were not adhering to the Nashville and Davidson County mask mandate.

When officers arrested the 65-year-old suspect, identified as Wayne Remeny, they said he was placed in the back of a patrol cruiser, where he spit all over the inside of the car, covering the back seat with saliva. Police said that caused concern due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Remeny was booked into the Metro jail around 8 p.m. Sunday on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

