Man accused of stripping down in middle of Rivergate Mall

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Goodlettsville police have arrested a man accused of taking off his clothes in the middle of Rivergate Mall and spitting on customers Wednesday night.

An arrest warrant alleges Shavaun Atcitty began cursing at employees and customers at Guitar Center around 7:30 p.m.

The paperwork states the 40-year-old then moved to the middle of Rivergate Mall, where he removed his clothing and started spitting on people.

Goodlettsville police said Atcitty smelled of alcohol and was visibly intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday night on a charge of public intoxication. Atcitty also had an active warrant for probation violation.

