Man accused of stealing thousands in items from Louis Vuitton

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after a theft investigation that involved over $10,000 worth of stolen items on separate occasions.

On August 21, an arrest affidavit states a male and female entered the Louis Vuitton store at Green Hills mall and stole $6,720 worth of merchandise.

Employees apparently recognized the man and said he has committed similar thefts in the past. The affidavit states he’s known as “Breezy Brown.”

After conducting a photo line-up, a store employee identified the male thief as Terence Derrell Brown.

On September 20, an arrest affidavit says Brown entered the same store and stole $4,350 worth of items.

Brown has officially been arrested on two counts of theft of merchandise.