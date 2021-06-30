Man accused of stabbing uncle at West Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times in the parking lot of a West Nashville gas station Tuesday night.

Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to 43rd Avenue North at Alabama Avenue, where a stabbing victim had called for help. When officers arrived, they said they located a man who had been stabbed in his shoulder and his flank.

An arrest warrant states the victim identified the attacker as his 32-year-old nephew, Justin Ward, and explained he was at the Shell gas station on 46th Avenue North, where the stabbing happened.

The victim told officers he had followed Ward to the business because he believed his nephew was stealing money from his mother to buy drugs, according to the police report.

While outside the gas station, detectives said surveillance video showed Ward lunge at the victim with a knife and stab him twice.

As the victim fled, police said Ward entered the business.

When police located Ward, they said he had three knives in his possession.

He was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Wednesday morning on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $15,000.

A booking photo for Ward was not immediately released by law enforcement.