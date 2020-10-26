Man accused of slashing roommate’s throat with box-cutter at Antioch apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old man woke his roommate, then used a box-cutter to slash his neck at an apartment in Antioch early Sunday morning, an arrest warrant alleges.

The attack happened around 3 a.m. Sunday inside of a unit at Horizon Park Apartments on Packard Drive.

A warrant states Metro detectives spoke with the victim at TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, who said Clemente Cortez-Vasquez, 30, woke him up, then argued with him, before pulling a box-cutter and slashing his neck.

Clemente Cortez-Vasquezq (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Other roommates were able to wrestle the weapon away from Cortez-Vasquez, according to a police report.

Cortez-Vasquez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $20,000.

The suspect’s booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.