Man accused of shooting lover in groin, buttocks in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted criminal homicide after shooting his lover multiple times during an “intimate” meetup in North Nashville, an arrest warrant alleges.

According to the warrant, Shaheem Hyde was picked up at his residence just after midnight Wednesday by a man who he was in an “intimate relationship” with for about a month.

The paperwork states Hyde requested the victim drive them to a nearby park, but there were too many people, so the suspect asked the victim to take them to a location on Lacy Street near 23rd Avenue North.

When they arrived, the two got out of the vehicle. As the two were kissing, the victim told officers Hyde pulled out a gun and fired at him, striking him twice. The victim reportedly ran to a nearby residence for help, as more gunshots were fired.

At one point, the victim said the weapon malfunctioned but the suspect fixed it and kept firing.

The victim eventually made it to his vehicle and drove to a hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his thighs, abdomen, buttocks and groin area, police said.

Hyde was booked into the Metro jail Friday morning on charges including attempted criminal homicide, vandalism and being a felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $555,000.

