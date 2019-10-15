Man accused of shooting at girlfriend’s parents in Northeast Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 32-year-old man is accused of firing multiple gunshots at his girlfriend’s parents as they fled from her home in Northeast Nashville.

According to an arrest warrant, the couple told officers they went to their daughter’s home on Haynes Street on October 5 to confront her boyfriend, Mark Johnson, about hitting their daughter. The paperwork states the two confronted Johnson, who became angry and went to the back of the house “to get something.”

The couple explained they were in fear and returned to their vehicle to leave. They said Johnson then emerged from the home with a pistol and began firing at them.

The two were able to get away without injury and contact police.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

