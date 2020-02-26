Man accused of sexually assaulting sleeping stranger in Nashville hospital waiting room

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 52-year-old man is charged with sexual battery after investigators said he was caught on camera inappropriately touching a sleeping stranger inside of TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

According to an arrest warrant, hospital security saw the man sexually assault the woman who was sleeping in an emergency room waiting area around 7 p.m. Tuesday. The paperwork states the incident was captured by at least one surveillance camera.

Police questioned the suspect, identified in court documents as Bryen Kindred. They said he admitted he grabbed the woman for “sexual gratification,” but stated her body was “just staring at him and he had to touch.”

Kindred was arrested and booked into the Metro jail late Tuesday night on a charge of sexual battery. His bond was set at $5,000.

