Man accused of setting fire to Nashville courthouse faces federal charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man suspected of setting fire to the Historic Courthouse in Nashville during Saturday night’s riots has been charged federally.

U.S. Attorney Don Cochran said 25-year-old Wesley Somers was charged Wednesday with malicious destruction of property using fire or explosives.

Metro police had circulated images of Somers and asked the public to help identify him. Somers was arrested Sunday night at a home on Manzano Road in Madison on charges of felony arson, vandalism and disorderly conduct.

Members of the community led to his identification and subsequent arrest, police said. He was booked into the Metro jail on $755,000 bond.

Somers was previously arrested in 2016 and charged with shooting heroin in a car in the parking lot of Walmart on Dickerson Pike with two young children in the car.

The investigation into the arson attack at the courthouse and other vandalism across Nashville is ongoing.

