Man accused of running over, dragging Metro officer in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man accused of running over an officer’s legs and dragging him for an estimated ten yards last month in East Nashville.

According to police, Roosevelt Robinson was pulled over on Dec. 7 for speeding on Dickerson Pike near Evanston Avenue.

When officers learned Robinson had at least one active warrant for his arrest, they said they asked him to exit his vehicle, but he refused. The officer reportedly reached into the vehicle and shut it off, but Robinson was able to restart it.

Police said Robinson put the vehicle in drive and ran over the officer’s legs, dragging him for about ten yards, until the officer was able to break free.

Roosevelt drove off, but was located and charged Tuesday. He was booked into the Metro jail on charges including aggravated assault on a first responder and evading arrest. His bond was set at $77,000.

