Man accused of robbing Dollar General in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged after Metro police said he robbed a Dollar General in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, Luis Duenaz, 27, is the suspect in this case. Officers were flagged down for a reported fight at a Dollar General Wednesday, but the exact location is unknown.

They talked with several witnesses and Duenaz himself on the scene.

He admitted to reaching behind the counter to take money from the cash register. Police say this was caught on surveillance cameras.

Officers say Duenaz pushed an employee out of the way to get to the open register. An employee thought her finger was broken or jammed during the incident.

Duenaz was charged with robbery and his bond is set at $10,000.