Man accused of robbery at furniture store in Goodlettsville, leading officers on chase

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is facing charges after a robbery at a furniture store in Goodlettsville.

Officers responded to a reported robbery at the B.F. Myers furniture store off French Street Tuesday.

According to an arrest affidavit, an employee told police that the suspect, James Kilgore, 30, stole his backpack and tried to leave. When the victim grabbed it back from Kilgore, he said Kilgore pushed him to the ground and ripped the backpack from his hands before running out of the store.

The report said officers found Kilgore on Moncrief Avenue and tried to detain him, but he led officers on a lengthy foot chase before being apprehended, at which time he resisted arrest. Police found he had two cell phones and a set of car keys belonging to the victim. Officers also found two stolen checks nearby and Kilgore told them they were stolen from another business.

Kilgore was booked into the Metro jail and charged with Robbery, Resisting Arrest, and Theft. His total bond was set at $65,000.