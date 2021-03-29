Man accused of ramming cars, attempting to run people over outside Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was arrested after police said he rammed vehicles and attempted to strike pedestrians at a gas station near Nashville International Airport early Monday morning.

Metro police said officers responded around 12:45 a.m. to the business on Murfreesboro Pike near McGavock Pike, where they located the suspect, identified as Carl Johnson.

An arrest warrant alleges Johnson intentionally struck several vehicles in the gas station parking lot, including at least one that had people inside. The paperwork states Johnson tried to hit a pedestrian, attempting to drive in between two parking poles, to strike the person.

During the incident, police said people ran into the business to take shelter.

Johnson, 35, was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on nine charges, including five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police.