Man accused of putting gun in pregnant woman’s mouth in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have tracked down and arrested a man suspected of putting a gun into a woman’s mouth outside of a South Nashville apartment last year after finding out she was pregnant.

According to an arrest warrant, Miguel Conde-Dedios showed up at the victim’s apartment on Hickory Trace Drive in March 2019, when he learned she was carrying his child.

When the victim refused to come out of her apartment, the paperwork alleges Conde-Dedios fired a gunshot into the air.

The victim reportedly exited her apartment and got into Conde-Dedios’ vehicle. Once inside, police said he put the barrel of a gun into the pregnant woman’s mouth and told her that he planned to kill her, then himself.

At some point, officers said Conde-Dedios drove the woman to a nearby restaurant on Nolensville Pike, where she was able to get away from him and get staff to call police. When officers arrived at the restaurant, the suspect had fled.

Conde-Dedios, 29, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $25,000.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.