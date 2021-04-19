Man accused of punching 3-month-old child in head at South Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man has been arrested on a child abuse charge after investigators said he punched a baby in the head, as he assaulted the little boy’s mother at a South Nashville apartment over the weekend.

Metro police responded Sunday night to an assault at a complex on Plus Park Boulevard, which is off Murfreesboro Pike near Interstate 24.

A warrant alleges Arbra Sims, III. assaulted his girlfriend, as she held her three-month-old son in her arms. At one point, the boy was struck in the head by Sims, according to the police report.

Police said the child did not have any visible injuries and the mother refused for him to be transported to a hospital for treatment.

The warrant states Sims left the scene after the assault, then returned and was taken into custody.

Sims was booked into the Metro jail Monday morning on charges of child abuse and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $35,000.

A booking photo for Sims was not immediately released by law enforcement.