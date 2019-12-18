Man accused of pulling gun on woman, granddaughter after crash in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is accused of luring a woman and her juvenile granddaughter to his apartment and holding them at gunpoint after he crashed into their vehicle in the parking lot of a Goodlettsville business.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim pulled into the Super Stop Market on Rivergate Parkway around 1 p.m. Monday. The paperwork states Jeffery Layhew backed his truck into the victim’s vehicle.

Police said Layhew got out of his truck and the victim requested his information. He reportedly told her that she and her granddaughter would have to follow him to his apartment to get his newest insurance card.

When they arrived at his place, the victim told officers that Layhew went inside and returned holding a shotgun. The victim said Layhew pointed the gun at both of them, called her a racial slur, then said “I am not going to pay for your car.”

The warrant states a witness to the crash at Super Stop Market heard Layhew tell the victim to come to his place, so that witness followed them. He arrived and was able to intervene and rescue the victim and her granddaughter, police revealed.

Layhew was located and arrested Tuesday afternoon on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond was set at $75,000.

