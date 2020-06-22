Man accused of pointing rifle at residents, firing shots inside Midtown apartment building

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested a man accused of firing multiple gunshots in the hallway of a Midtown apartment and pointing a rifle at several residents over the weekend.

According to an arrest report, police received multiple calls Sunday about gunshots being fired and an armed man wandering the 14th floor of Element Music Row along Demonbreun Street.

When officers arrived, they said they located Ben Callon in the hallway, holding a rifle. The 31-year-old reportedly told police someone had entered his apartment and tried to rob him, so he fired at them.

Officers said they found a bullet hole in Callon’s bathroom wall, but after checking surveillance video, they determined no one had entered or exited his apartment around the time of the shooting.

After the gunshot was fired in Callon’s apartment, police allege he roamed the halls with the rifle and pointed it at three people. At one point, Callon pulled the building’s fire alarm, investigators said.

Police said Callon admitted to firing his rifle in the hallway, striking a wall. Officers also found two more bullet holes in the walls of the complex.

Callon was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Sunday afternoon on charges including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. His bond was set at $102,000.

