Man accused of ‘mooning,’ fighting officers after domestic dispute near Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 45-year-old man “mooned” Metro officers, then fought with them, as they investigated a domestic disturbance near Germantown early Tuesday morning, an arrest warrant alleges.

Police responded around 6 a.m. to a domestic dispute on Fourth Avenue North in the Salemtown area, where they said Kenneth Walker was found standing in the middle of the road.

When officers attempted to speak with Walker, they said he proceeded to “pull down his pants, exposing his buttocks towards officers.” He was ordered to put his hands behind his back, but police said he ran off.

Metro police caught up with Walker and he “clenched his hands in front of his body and actively resisted officers putting handcuffs on,” according to the warrant. The paperwork states there was a “scuffle” and Walker was taken into custody with no injuries reported.

Walker was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday morning on charges including indecent exposure, resisting arrest and evading arrest. His bond was set at $3,000.

A booking photo for Walker was not immediately released by Metro police.