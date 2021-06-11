Man accused of kidnapping after forcing victim to drive during armed robbery in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is charged with kidnapping after police said he forced a victim to drive him during an armed robbery in Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, 30-year-old Desmond Jones asked the victim for a ride outside the Marathon gas station on White Bridge Road on May 28. The victim wanted to help and agreed, according to Metro police.

Investigators said after being driven to a vape shop nearby and then back to the gas station, Jones pulled out a gun stating that he was going to meet up with someone to rob them.

Out of fear, the victim parked the car and waited before a Marathon employee got into the backseat with Jones. They then drove back to the vape shop where they were at earlier. That’s when the report stated Jones pulled a gun and robbed the person in the backseat, who then got out of the car.

According to police, Jones stated “you’re the driver now,” and told the victim to drive him to the Dismas House on Charlotte Avenue. The suspect told the victim to wait in the vehicle. Once Jones was far enough away, the victim fled and called the police.

Police said surveillance video from the Marathon gas station, vape shop and Dismas House corroborated the events.

Jones was charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and remains in jail under $80,000 bond with more charges pending.