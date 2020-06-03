Man accused of inappropriately grabbing stranger at Broadway bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been arrested more than one year after a sexual assault on a woman inside a Broadway bar.

The incident, which was reportedly captured by surveillance cameras, happened just after midnight on March 2, 2019 at Nashville Underground.

According to an arrest report, a man called 911 after witnessing Jolly Hurtado, a stranger, “grab his wife’s crotch.” When the man confronted Hurtado, the paperwork states the suspect attempted to punch him and several people intervened to prevent a fight.

Moments later, police said Hurtado charged at the man, knocking his hat from his head.

Hurtado, 24, was located and arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery and assault. He was released from the Metro jail hours later on a $4,500 bond.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage