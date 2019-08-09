Man accused of impersonating officer now charged with running over woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman who was ran over by a car in 2017 could only remember the first name of the man who she says was responsible. At the time, the victim, with severe road rash and a broken ankle, told officers “Larry” ran her over.

This summer, that woman was watching the news when she saw Larry Lemay’s photo. He had just been arrested and charged for impersonating a police officer.

READ: Man charged with impersonating officer to stop driver in East Nashville

According to an arrest affidavit, the woman called police and said Lemay was the man who hit her two years ago.

Officers say Lemay gave the woman a ride and was upset when she got out of the car and would not leave with him. According the arrest affidavit, Lemay “drove at her, striking her with the vehicle.” The woman was knocked to the ground, “partially under the vehicle. Lemay then reversed the vehicle, dragging her,” according to the affidavit.

After interviewing the woman, officers interviewed Lemay who they say admitted to hitting her. “He stated he asked her is she needed help after this occurred and took her bags so nobody else would take them,” according to police.

Lemay is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

