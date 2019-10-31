Man accused of hitting police car with vehicle, nearly hitting 3 officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man is accused of hitting a police vehicle with his car and almost hitting several officers.

Chesare Covington has a long criminal record and was also wanted out of Dekalb County, Georgia.

According to an affidavit, it started when officers noticed a car parked on Donald and Fain streets on Thursday.

Officers reportedly smelled marijuana and asked Covington and the driver to get out of the vehicle.

Police said Covington then forced himself into the driver’s side, put the car in reverse, hit a citizen’s vehicle and hit a police vehicle.

Three officers near his vehicle had to get out of the way so they weren’t hit as Covington backed up and pulled forward.

Covington sped away, and after a pursuit, he stopped and ran from the vehicle.

Officers eventually caught up to him on University Court.

Covington is charged with aggravated assault and evading arrest.