Man accused of hitting Metro officer on Broadway released from hospital, booked into jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Memphis man accused of hitting a Metro officer on Broadway earlier this month has been released from the hospital and booked into the Metro jail, police said.

Pasquala Walls, 30, was wounded by a Metro police sergeant on Sept. 7 as he endangered pedestrians and the officer with his car in a packed section of Broadway.

Walls was booked into the Metro jail on five unrelated outstanding warrants, including aggravated assault for allegedly shooting into the air during a physical fight with his girlfriend, and felony evading arrest. He was also charged federally for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Metro police said Walls was previously convicted of felony controlled substance crimes in Shelby County.

Charges against Walls for the Sept. 7 incident in Nashville are anticipated