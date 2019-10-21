Man accused of harassing female strangers on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old man accused of harassing a group of women on Broadway over the weekend faces multiple charges.

According to Metro police, the women asked officers for help Sunday morning when the stranger continued to harass them at Third Avenue South and refused to leave them alone.

When police arrived, they said they searched the suspect, identified as Christopher Bryant, and discovered a vape pen with apparent marijuana oil in the front pocket of his shirt.

Bryant was taken into custody. While in the back of a patrol car, police said the suspect was able to maneuver his handcuffed hands from his back to his front, causing officers to stop to fix his restraints.

The suspect was booked into the Metro jail Sunday morning on charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and public intoxication. Bryant was released on a $1,750 bond.