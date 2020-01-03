Man accused of driving female across state, promoting prostitution at Nashville motel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man is charged with promoting prostitution after he was arrested Thursday during an undercover sting operation at a motel in the Priest Lake area.

According to an arrest warrant, an undercover police operative met a female at the Lotus Inn and Suites on Percy Priest Drive, where he agreed to pay $100 in exchange for sexual intercourse.

While the operative was speaking with the female, the paperwork states she received a phone call from a man telling her not to answer the door because police were outside her room. When the female was taken into custody, she reportedly identified the man who called her as Shawnveccheo Swain.

Police questioned Swain and said he explained he traveled from Memphis to Nashville with two females and knew one of the females was engaging in prostitution in her motel room. He added that he “would provide security for her,” officers revealed.

Swain was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday evening on a charge of promoting prostitution. His bond was set at $3,500.

Police have not said if any charges were filed against the female who was questioned.

