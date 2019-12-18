Man accused of dousing Bordeaux home in gasoline, threatening to burn it down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 33-year-old man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home in Bordeaux and dousing the place in gasoline in an attempt to set it on fire.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim was working inside her residence along Mattie Drive on November 27. When she went into her bedroom, the paperwork states she discovered her ex-boyfriend, Jacob Emmett had somehow broken into her home and was standing over her bed.

The victim reportedly screamed and someone else working in the home ran into the bedroom. That person was able to get Emmett outside, officers explained.

Once on the back porch, police said Emmett poured gasoline all over his ex-girlfriend’s bedroom window and threatened to light the place on fire.

Emmett eventually ran from the home but was captured Wednesday morning, investigators revealed. He was booked into the Metro jail around 4:30 a.m. on charges of attempted aggravated arson and violating an order of protection.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports. Click here for more coverage.