Man accused of causing Cookeville crash that killed mother, sons has lengthy criminal history

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Pegram man accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and her two young sons in Cookeville has faced more than a dozen criminal charges in Cheatham County since becoming an adult.

News 2 obtained an arrest record for Michael Shepherd from the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, which shows the 25-year-old has been arrested at least 17 times since June 2014 on charges including arson, aggravated kidnapping and reckless endangerment. He has also faced four counts of driving on a revoked license, the most recent of which was in 2018.

Michael Shepherd (Courtesy: Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office)

Shepherd was arrested Tuesday on three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest after police said he crashed a pick-up truck into a car driven by Amanda Chatman around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday at Interstate Drive and South Willow Avenue.

Chatman, 24, and her two children, ages three and four, were killed in the collision, according to investigators.

Amanda Chatman and her two sons, 4-year-old Alexton and 3-year-old Braydon.

Cookeville police said Shepherd was fleeing from Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers at the time of the fatal crash.

News 2 has also learned Shepherd previously faced criminal charges in Nashville and in Williamson County, but the specific charges have not been disclosed.

Shepherd is being held in the Putnam County jail.